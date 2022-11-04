Telford Centre customer footfall reaches pre-pandemic levels after major lettings success

Telford Centre

Orion Capital Managers have today announced that major letting success at Telford Centre has helped footfall recover near to 2019 levels.

The demise of the national department store sector resulted in BHS, Debenhams and House of Fraser all going in to administration.

But following a strategy led by Sovereign Centros, new occupiers have now been found for all three stores for future shopping and leisure.

The 90,000 sq ft former Debenhams has been leased to indoor adventure park operator Flip Out, which has taken on a 15-year lease on 75,000 square ft.

The Flip Out adventure park includes zip wires, trampolines, slides and inflatables for young children all the way up to teens and adults.

Boom Battle Bar, a bar with games for social events and birthdays, has also signed up for a 15-year-lease on the remaining 15,000 sq ft.

The 80,000 sq ft House of Fraser store has been leased to Frasers on a 15-year lease to house a number of retailers including Game, USC and Evans Cycles.

Meanwhile Danish retailer Jysk, Poundstretcher and inflatable park operator Inflatanation have between them taken 50,000 sq ft on 10-year leases at the former BHS unit.

In addition, fashion retailer Vanilla is to open a 8,314 sq ft store, Pavers has signed a 10-year lease for a 3,177 sq ft store and Paperchase has taken a 1,100 sq ft unit.

This has resulted in customer footfall reaching its highest level for two years at the centre.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street said: “I am delighted to see the new retail offer that will be coming to our town and particularly pleased to see an exciting new leisure use for the former Debenhams site, just another reason one of the many reasons to visit Telford.”

Matt Elgey, senior asset manager at Sovereign Centros, said: “The collapse of the UK department store sector has been well-reported but I am pleased to say that Telford has fared incredibly well.