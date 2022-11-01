Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cornish fashion brand opens pop-up shop in Shrewsbury town centre

By James PughShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Cornish fashion brand Celtic & Co has expanded its high street presence with the opening of a new shop in Shrewsbury.

The pop-up shop opened on Shrewsbury High Street on Saturday, October 29, and will be open over the festive shopping period.

It follows the success of opening its own shop and launching in-store with John Lewis in Cambridge and Peter Jones in London this year.

Zoe Bray, managing director of Celtic & Co, said: “We were offered the opportunity to have a space in Shrewsbury town centre and we jumped at the chance.

“Our shop in Cornwall and retail spaces within John Lewis have performed well this year, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our high street presence in other parts of the country.

“We’ll be well positioned next to Turtle Doves, which shares our focus on sustainable materials coupled with local design and manufacturing.”

Founded in 1990 by Nick and Kath Whitworth, Celtic & Co creates premium clothing, footwear, and accessories using natural fibres.

Business
News
Lifestyle
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News