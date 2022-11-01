Cornish fashion brand opens pop-up shop in Shrewsbury town centre

The pop-up shop opened on Shrewsbury High Street on Saturday, October 29, and will be open over the festive shopping period.

It follows the success of opening its own shop and launching in-store with John Lewis in Cambridge and Peter Jones in London this year.

Zoe Bray, managing director of Celtic & Co, said: “We were offered the opportunity to have a space in Shrewsbury town centre and we jumped at the chance.

“Our shop in Cornwall and retail spaces within John Lewis have performed well this year, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our high street presence in other parts of the country.

“We’ll be well positioned next to Turtle Doves, which shares our focus on sustainable materials coupled with local design and manufacturing.”