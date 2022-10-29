Queues bubble over as new Shrewsbury tea shop opens doors

Pictured is Gavin Wong and wife Dada Wong

Bubble on Cup, a new bubble tea shop, launched in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre, and customers were lining up outside the door.

Owner Gavin Wong was pleased with his first day's trade.

"We've been very busy, especially at lunch time," he said. "We had a very long queue.

"We have 20 different varieties so customers have lots of choice. I hope so many people will come and try."

Bubble Tea originated in Taiwan, and is made by blending tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding tapioca pearls and shaking vigorously.

Gavin was aware of the bubble tea craze sweeping the UK long ago and started to sell it fresh at Dada Oriental Thai in Riverside.

It turned out to be popular, so he decided the time was right to launch Bubble On Cup.

Among the varieties served at the Shrewsbury shop are cherry and the celebrated brown sugar flavour. For those who prefer a simpler tea, Bubble On Cup also serves black tea, honey lemon tea, green tea and Panda milk tea. Everything served will be made fresh on site.

The store is open daily from Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5pm, and Sunday 11am to 4pm for takeaways, and is located near to the main entrance of the centre.