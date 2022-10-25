Management restructure and more staff as Dulson Training expands to meet demand

Josh Hazell, Dave Rowland, Allan Jones and Hayley Norgrove

The move has seen existing staff up-skilling and progressing into new roles, five new staff members joining the company and team leaders appointed at each of the firm’s training centres.

Seven of the firm’s instructors have also just added further DVSA assessor qualifications to their skillset – giving Dulson Training even greater flexibility in delivering the best-training available. The company has sites in Shrewsbury, Telford, Ludlow and Wrexham and recently opened a new centre between Telford and Gailey that caters for Telford and Wolverhampton.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said: “We are constantly looking to evolve how we operate to be in a position to continue delivering the best possible customer service and training.

“This has included working with Hayley Norgrove, our operations manager, to create a new management and staff CPD structure, and we have had numerous members of staff up-skilling and progressing into new roles with new qualifications. We have also recruited more staff at our Shrewsbury and Telford sites to help us deliver forklift truck and HGV driver training as well as Driver CPC and ADR.”

Hayley added: “Dulson Training has gone from strength to strength over the past few years, going from a handful of staff and vehicles to being possibly one of the biggest training schools in the UK. I am very proud to be instrumental in this growth.

“Four new staff have been recruited to help deliver training, and one additional person has been taken on to help with administration and compliance of our growing fleet of vehicles. Pat Richards, our long-standing administrator, who is usually your friendly voice on the phone, has been promoted to senior training admin co-ordinator and we welcome Marie Speight to support our HR requirements.

“We have promoted some experienced instructors into senior instructor roles, created team leader positions at each of our training centres and appointed a new training manager, Allan Jones, who brings a wealth of experience and a long relationship with the company, to oversee all new and current staff training, CPD and development requirements.”

Allan said: “I am here to give help and guidance using almost two decades of experience in the sector and if a question needs to be asked I will source the answer to equip our valuable team of instructors with the tools they need to deliver the highest quality of training.”

Mr Dulson said it was important that the company continued to ensure the highest standard of instructors and the consistent training it is widely known for and that the firm remains flexible to grow with demand.

“The company has come a long way when you think that we have grown from a team of four or five people to where we are today at more than 30,” Mr Dulson added. “It is vital that we are constantly monitoring the situation, that we keep moving forwards and that standards don’t drop at any time.

“In terms of instructors, Dave Rowland has been promoted to senior instructor as well as being our lead ADR instructor. He recently achieved a Grade 1 level from the SQA for both training and delivery – the highest grade possible for an instructor delivering ADR training.

“This fits nicely with us as a company, with our training centres also being Grade 1 rated for ADR. Dave has also recently acquired his DVSA Driver CPC Module 4 assessor qualification – allowing him to to test both lorry and bus Driver CPC initial qualifications.

“Josh Hazell has also successfully completed his DVSA Driver CPC Module 4 assessors qualification, and adding these two Module 4 assessors to the already existing Module 4 assessor Hayley Norgrove means we have created more flexibility and a better customer experience to meet demand across all our training sites.