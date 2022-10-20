Ladder for Shropshire: Apprenticeship opportunity with Telford firm Dodd Group

Dodd Group has a successful track record of working with apprentices

The business administration apprentice will work at the firm’s head office in Telford.

The company is giving a young person the opportunity to learn a wide range of administration skills, supporting projects, preparing reports and tenders, maintaining records and correspondence, and possibly developing in to a business administration lead.

The Dodd Group has remained a family-owned business since its formation in Shropshire 75 years ago and said it has built a strong reputation within the building services sector for electrical and mechanical design, installation and maintenance services.

The business now employs more than 900 people across the UK and has a successful track record of working with apprentices in electrical and IT, but Marie-Anne Clayton, head of HR, is excited to be extending the offer into administration.

She said: “This is a lovely opportunity for a business administration apprentice to join our very friendly and established team at our head office in Telford, where we provide central support to our 20 plus national offices.

“They would be trained in all aspects of business administration, with support from Telford College, and we are so looking forward to welcoming new fresh talent and enabling them to grow, learn and develop.

“The apprentice will be encouraged to be a full part of the team and be proactive and contribute to decision-making.”

Amanda Carpenter, for the Ladder for Shropshire, said she is delighted to be working with the Dodd Group to fill this vacancy.