Sponsors announced for ITF World Tennis Tour networking night in Shrewsbury

They will get the chance to network with a difference during the ITF World Tennis Tour W100, thanks to Aaron & Partners and WR Partners.

Taking place at The Shrewsbury Club from Sunday, October 30, to Sunday, November 6, the tournament, which is the biggest indoor women’s tennis event in the UK this year, will see leading British and international tennis stars compete for the prestigious title.

But on Thursday, November 3, it's the turn of the local businesses as Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners and accountants WR Partners host the ‘Advantage Shropshire Night’ – inviting local businesses to celebrate all that is great about business in Shropshire while watching some world-class action on court.

Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “We want to thank both Aaron & Partners and WR Partners for their incredible generosity sponsoring the Advantage Shropshire Night.

“Shrewsbury has been holding tennis events for the past 15 years and it is only because of the support we get from businesses like these that this has been possible.

“It will be great to all get together and celebrate everything that is great about the business community of Shropshire while enjoying the tennis.”

Stuart Haynes, corporate & commercial partner at top 200 law firm Aaron & Partners, said: "The ITF World Tennis Tour is a real highlight in Shropshire's sporting calendar and we're thrilled to be involved.

"We're looking forward to seeing the action unfold during the tournament and connecting with even more businesses across the region through this special event. It promises to be a fantastic evening."

Helen Spencer, managing partner at WR Partners, said: “As a business that is heavily invested in the Shropshire business community, we are extremely pleased that such a prestigious event is being held locally, and we are able to support it. We are looking forward to seeing everyone on the night to celebrate the great business that happens in Shropshire."

The ultimate networking event with a difference – guests will enjoy networking with fellow Shropshire professionals while enjoying street food and some great sporting action.

This festival style tennis event is co-organised by the LTA, The Shrewsbury Club and Shropshire Festivals.

The event will be covered live across numerous online live stream channels where similar events reach audiences of a quarter of a million.

“We’re proud to bring such a prestigious event to Shropshire which gives everyone the chance to watch world class tennis on their doorstep,” Dave added.