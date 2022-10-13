Tesco and Superdrug recall food product after metal contamination

The supermarket giant is pulling their own brand flavoured protein powders in strawberry and chocolate.

The recall includes Tesco's 500g strawberry flavoured whey protein, with best before dates of May 31 and August 31, 2024, along with the chocolate fudge flavoured whey protein with a best before date of May 31, 2024.

A spokesperson said: "We’re recalling certain batch codes of Tesco Active Flavoured Whey Protein 500G as they may contain small pieces of metal.

"If you’ve bought an affected product, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required."

The health and beauty chain recalled it's own brand meal replacement smoothie for the same reason.

Customers who use Superdrug Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake are asked to check the date.

The affected product has best before dates of May 31 2023. Superdrug advises customers who bought the product to not drink it and return it for a full refund.