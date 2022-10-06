Ladder for Shropshire: Apprenticeship advice handed out at Telford careers fair

Apprenticeship and jobs fair held in Southwater One in Telford

The event enabled local providers to showcase apprenticeships on behalf of their employers and the Ladder was on hand to provide independent advice on accessing and applying for apprenticeships.

The latest unemployment rates amongst 18-24 year olds have shown a significant decrease since the peak of the pandemic, however the falling trend is slowing and overall the rates for the area are still 11 per cent higher than March 2020. This is despite the number of apprenticeship vacancies being consistently high.

Maire Donnelly, careers team leader for Telford Youth Hub, said: “Telford Youth Hub offers free support and advice to support young people on their career journey or help them to get back on track.

“Whether you’re unemployed and on universal credit, actively looking for work, fresh out of education, or are looking for a new career path – our advisors can help.

“We work closely with young people, aged 16-18, across the borough to match them with latest job vacancies and help them discover new apprenticeship opportunities.”

The Ladder said how to find and apply for an apprenticeship continues to be a big question for many young people.

It has been working with the Marches Careers Hub to provide a standard presentation outlining the way apprenticeships are organised locally, and which will be delivered in schools for the benefit of students, teachers and parents.

The Ladder is receiving an increasing number of calls from young people who have not yet found their career path or who are not sure they have made the right choices.

Amanda Carpenter, for the Ladder, said: “Each week there are more than 200 apprenticeships being offered in our area and I would encourage anyone thinking about an apprenticeship to look at all the great opportunities advertised on the following links."