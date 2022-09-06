New specialist hearing clinic launches in Shrewsbury

Interhearing director John Beharrell with ear care nurse Julie Rathbone

Interhearing has launched the new Monday clinic at Marysville Medical Practice in Belle Vue, which will compliment its other Shropshire locations.

The business was set up by husband and wife team John and Carissa Beharrel in 2010 to assess people's hearing needs.

Carissa said: "John and I set up Interhearing as a private audiology service in 2010. John is a senior audiologist with extensive NHS experience and has a Degree in Audiology and a Master's Degree in Tinnitus Rehabilitation, and wanted to use these skills to assist patients looking for private audiology and alternatives to NHS hearing aids.

"We wanted to provide a service which offered personalised customer care. In 2015 we opened our first microsuction wax removal clinic at Radbrook Green Surgery.

"We put our success and growth down to the fact that we work hard and we listen to our patients, for example when our hearing aid patients began to report that they were struggling to get ear wax removal at their local hospital or GP surgery – which meant that they were struggling with hearing aid feedback or having to postpone hearing aid fittings – we looked at ways we could help. This was the reason that we opened our first microsuction clinic in Shrewsbury.

"We also work hard to ensure that our patients can trust our service. With clinics led by fully qualified and experienced ear care nurses and audiologists, patients can come to us with the confidence that their procedure is safely carried out by a fully competent professional."

Carissa said they are are planning to open more microsuction clinics in Shropshire in order to make their service more accessible within local communities.

"There is a real need for this service now that many GP surgeries are unable to offer this treatment option and hospital waiting lists remain high. With a growing number of companies offering this service, with varying degrees of training and experience, it is important that patients are able to find a service that they can trust.