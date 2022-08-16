New jobs on the way as firm uses £150,000 of European funding to release growth potential

Danfords

Danfords (Construction Equipment) Ltd, formerly based at Marlbrook Park, Leominster, is now at Leominster Enterprise Park after using the Marches Building Investment Grant for a new workshop and office premises, along with outside working, storage and parking space areas.

Due to continued growth, Danfords reached capacity at their existing premises, restricting any further growth, so they made the decision to apply for funding to help to move to a new, purpose-built site. The company supplies concrete equipment, along with spare parts and service. Their items are sold to a range of customers ranging from independents to multi-national companies.

Danfords plan to introduce another product range and undertake more service work and stocking of spare parts and equipment. The relocation is projected to create a total of eight jobs, four of which are already being recruited for.

Dan and Alex Fordham, owners of Danfords, thanked Herefordshire Council for its support and guidance.

Councillor Ellie Chowns, cabinet member for environment and economy at Herefordshire, said: “It has been a pleasure for everyone at Herefordshire Council to be the accountable body for the Marches Building Investment Grant.

"Thanks to £150k of funding, Danfords have been able to expand and create new jobs, which is great news for the local economy of Leominster and the county as a whole.”

The Marches Building Investment Grant was funded as part of the European Regional Development Fund.

Herefordshire Council is the accountable body for the scheme. The scheme is now closed, however there is a range of funding and grant options available in the county, and businesses can find out more via the Marches Growth Hub Herefordshire which offers free business support to all business.

Councillor Chowns added: “It is a challenging time for local residents and businesses, following the pandemic and with a spiral in the cost of living.