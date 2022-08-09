Telford one of the worst affected areas for warehouse space shortage

Commercial property rental data from the UK’s top 50 most populated towns and cities was put to the test by end-to-end business and warehouse management solutions provider, Orderwise.

To find out which areas of the UK are struggling for warehouse space, Orderwise used data from Rightmove’s ‘commercial property to rent’ section and cross-referenced it against the number of businesses in each area.

With 33,293 sq ft for the 6,105 registered businesses in the area, Telford is one of the worst affected areas in the UK by the warehouse space shortage.

Slough topped the list of areas with the least amount of warehouse space available in the UK with just 2,296 sq ft of warehouse space available for the 6,660 businesses registered in the area.

Jon Roberts, sales director at Orderwise, said: “While much of the industry attempts to return to something resembling normal, industrial businesses are continuing to deal with the hangover of Covid, Brexit and general supply chain issues that have been around for years.

“I think it’s important that businesses learn to work smarter with the space they have. This could be through automation or by investing in a warehouse management system that can help businesses to work smarter.