Autostores lease signals final letting at Shrewsbury's Vanguard Trade Park

Toby Dean, branch manager, Colin Berry, area manager and Toby Shaw from TSR at Autostores at Morris Property’s Vanguard Park

Located at Unit 6A, the 5,336 sq ft unit benefits from main road frontage on Vanguard Way and sits alongside high profile tenants, Howdens and Clifton Bathrooms.

Autostores supplies light and commercial vehicle parts to independent garages, franchise networks and public services.

Colin Berry, area manager, said: “The reputation of Vanguard Way was a key factor for us in deciding to open our next Autostores outlet in Shrewsbury.

"This location is ideal with its high visibility frontage and will create a great ‘shop window’ for our business ensuring new customers can easily find us, along with the benefits of easy access off the motorway network and plenty of car parking around our unit.

“Everyone is delighted to be opening our doors to trade here.”

Vanguard Park is one of the region’s most successful business parks, providing more than 237,000 sq ft of showroom and trade counter premises which has attracted local, national and international businesses.