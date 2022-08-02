Success for Shropshire business networking group

BNI Thomas Telford leadership team Jack Fallows, Paul Naylor and Rob Griffiths

The BNI (Business Network International) Thomas Telford business networking group was meeting face-to-face on a weekly basis in Ironbridge prior to the pandemic but swiftly moved their meeting online as they knew how important it was to continue to support each other.

The members, who have since voted to remain as an online networking group for the foreseeable, have this month marked passing £5 million of business between members since the chapter was launched in May 2010 and £66,491 during the first six months of this year.

The members have also seen the amount of business passed in the group grow each month as businesses have navigated through and out the other side of the pandemic.

Paul Naylor, chapter president, said: “Our chapter proves quality of members comes above quantity when you are looking for business success. You could have 200 people in a room but if they aren’t the right people for you and your business then you might as well be on your own in that room.

“Our members are dedicated and have supported each other throughout the pandemic and as those relationships have grown the business figures have increased too which just shows how much business is based on relationships.

“I think the key fact is that BNI as a global organisation moved to online meetings immediately without hesitation and we had consistency and confidence in each other.

“We have enjoyed such fantastic success our members have voted to remain as an online meeting as it has worked better for all.

“However the importance of meeting face-to-face should not be underestimated and this still happens with monthly power team meetings and one to one face to face meetings throughout the week which suits the members so much better.

“Reaching the £5 million milestone of business passed in the group is great but the recent weekly figures really show the success of the group right now.

“In June alone we passed nearly £27,000 of business in the room between us which is fantastic. Our members support each other in so many different ways but our chapter has definitely become a one stop shop for people to come to, knowing they will receive great service from any of our members.”

Mr Naylor said they had welcomed visitors throughout the pandemic and continue to do so without any obligation to join.

“Visitors bring so much to the room and they can access so many different services in one place at one time.

“We understand the time of day or the day of the week might not be right for them on a permanent basis each week but we welcome them to visit us to make those first introductions and connections which might just be the connection they need for their business.”

The group is proud to be a community focused group where members volunteer in the community and a member has recently secured £10,000 for the charity member SYA.