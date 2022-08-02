Tennis event provides ace opportunity for Shropshire's businesses

Emma Raducanu playing in the 2020 UK Pro Tennis League Finals at The Shrewsbury Club

The event will take place at The Shrewsbury Club in October where international and leading British tennis players will compete in the W100 Women’s Tour.

And there’s a chance for local businesses to get involved as sponsorship opportunities have been released – with packages starting from £500.

Managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, Dave Courteen, said this was a "golden opportunity" for businesses in the region.

“I’m absolutely delighted that the club has once again been selected by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to stage this event,” he said.

“It’s the biggest indoor women’s tennis event in the UK this year and presents an unmissable opportunity for local businesses to get their name in front of hundreds of thousands of people.”

The event will be covered live across BBC and BT Sport plus numerous online livestream channels where similar events attract more than 250,000 views.

Leading British players and top international stars are expected to play and the club will be working alongside Shropshire Festivals to bring five special events to run alongside live tennis.

“It’s not just a celebration of sport but a celebration of all that is great about our county,” he added. “And we’re now open to conversations with businesses about how they might be able to get involved.

“There are plenty of sponsorship opportunities available with packages starting from £500.”

Stuart Thomas, partner at Berrys, which sponsored one of the hospitality events last year, added: “We were delighted to sponsor the corporate event in the marquee. The street food was great and the music created a really good atmosphere.

“Our team was able to network and develop relationships with potential new clients. Our guests were blown away with the standard of the tennis and loved the chance to actually meet the players. All in all, it was a really wonderful event to be associated with and we certainly will get involved next year.”