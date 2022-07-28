Notification Settings

Company acquires Welsh caravan park operator

The largest independent holiday park operator in Wales has acquired North Wales caravan park company Sunnysands Caravan Parks.

Snowdon View Caravan Park
Lyons Holiday Parks has bought the business and the freehold interest in five of its holiday parks in North Wales for an undisclosed amount.

These include Parc Caerelwan, Moelfre View Caravan Park, Tyddyn Goronwy and Sunnysands Caravan Park, all located in Talybont, and Snowdon View Caravan Park.

North Wales is popular with tourists due to the stunning scenery with many manmade and natural attractions drawing visitors from the major cities and towns across the region.

Richard Prestwich, director in the leisure and trade related team at property agents Savills, said: “We have worked with the owners of Sunnysands Caravan Parks Ltd for over 50 years and are delighted to complete the sale of these prime located holiday parks to one of the largest holiday park operators in the UK.

"Holiday parks continue to draw significant investor interest particularly for assets located in prime tourist destinations.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

