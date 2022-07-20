Americold staff raise more than £4k after completing Three Peaks Challenge

Staff at Americold in Whitchurch present a cheque for over £2,000 to Jon Cottrell of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Staff from Whitchurch-based Americold have raised £4,130 for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and Prostate Cancer UK.

The Three Peak Challenge is considered one of Britain’s toughest outdoor events as it involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, often within 24 hours. Two members of the team – Steve Plant and Andy Baillie – managed to complete this gruelling task in 23 hours and 57 minutes, followed shortly by the rest of the team.

Ben Price, business development director at Americold, said: "Completing the Three Peaks Challenge was a fantastic way for people from different departments across our business to work together, outside of the day job, whilst raising money for two incredible charities, Prostate Cancer UK and Midlands Air Ambulance. The charities were chosen by our own employees through our employee forum meetings."

Jon Cottrell, senior partnerships executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “On behalf of all crew and staff at the charity, we really appreciate the support from local businesses based within the communities we serve, just like Americold.

“The total monies received by our charity amounting to in excess of £2,000 will help make seven missions possible in our service’s critical care cars.”

Americold specialises in temperature-controlled infrastructure and supply chain solutions.

Mr Price added: "Americold offers the most comprehensive temperature-controlled storage and distribution network available, supported by the most advanced technology, and with a strong focus on customer service.