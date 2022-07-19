Prayers answered for Munich cathedral recessed covers

The Cathedral Church of Our Lady – or Frauenkirche to the locals – is one of the city’s most famous landmarks, with two 100m high towers which are the most recognisable feature of the Munich skyline.
Attracting millions of visitors every year, the gothic church is at the centre of a new pedestrianised zone which the City Council hopes will transform the space around Frauenkirche into a special place for locals and tourists to stroll and linger.
FSP’s distributor Hatiba was asked to provide a quote for the bespoke recessed covers for the pedestrianised zone project in Frauenplatz, the area surrounding the cathedral. The specification was for a stainless steel cover which would blend with the floor surface – in this case, granite – but for maintenance purposes the cover had to be easy to lift.
Wayne Carter, managing director at Fabweld Steel said: “As the granite slabs weighed over 100kg, Hatiba recommended that German contractor G&B Bau München used our FAB PAVE S40 product which incorporates mechanical struts to assist in the lifting of the cover. This would reduce the weight of the granite to the equivalent of less than 17kgf, making it suitable for a one-man lift.”
Jörg Ficks, chairman at Hatibam added: “We were very pleased to win the contract for the Frauenkirche development, delivering a product which brings together modern engineering and design with a granite infill to blend seamlessly into the historic surrounds. The competitive price and shorter lead time we offered also helped secure the deal over our German competitor, who had initially been specified for the job.”