Prayers answered for Munich cathedral recessed covers

Fabweld Steel custom-made recessed covers feature within the pedestrianised zone at Munich’s most famous cathedral and landmark, Frauenkirche

The Cathedral Church of Our Lady – or Frauenkirche to the locals – is one of the city’s most famous landmarks, with two 100m high towers which are the most recognisable feature of the Munich skyline.

Attracting millions of visitors every year, the gothic church is at the centre of a new pedestrianised zone which the City Council hopes will transform the space around Frauenkirche into a special place for locals and tourists to stroll and linger.

FSP’s distributor Hatiba was asked to provide a quote for the bespoke recessed covers for the pedestrianised zone project in Frauenplatz, the area surrounding the cathedral. The specification was for a stainless steel cover which would blend with the floor surface – in this case, granite – but for maintenance purposes the cover had to be easy to lift.

Wayne Carter, managing director at Fabweld Steel said: “As the granite slabs weighed over 100kg, Hatiba recommended that German contractor G&B Bau München used our FAB PAVE S40 product which incorporates mechanical struts to assist in the lifting of the cover. This would reduce the weight of the granite to the equivalent of less than 17kgf, making it suitable for a one-man lift.”