Shropshire firm Morris & Company featured in Queen's Platinum Jubilee book

Morris and Company chairman Robin Morris and Morris Care CEO Lucy Holl with the Official Queen's Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album

The hardback publication, Her Majesty The Queen: The Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album, features more than 200 photographs of her 70-year reign and features a page on Shrewsbury’s 152-year-old Morris family business and its Morris Care group of nursing homes.

The only official book published by St James’s House and written by authors Robert Jobson and Katie Nicholl, it provides a unique window into Her Majesty’s decades of service and features ‘a select number of outstanding individuals and organisations from across the country’.

Morris & Company chairman Robin Morris said: “This beautiful hardback book charts the trials and triumphs of the Queen’s 70-year reign and we feel honoured to be invited to support and be included in its pages.

"We are looking forward to presenting a copy of this incredible book to each of our six homes which captures the spirit of the Jubilee and will remind our residents what a special celebration we enjoyed.”

Lucy Holl, chief executive of Morris Care, added: “Our residents have so enjoyed all the positivity that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has brought into our homes.