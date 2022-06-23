Tesco cafes offering Armed Forces a free full English this Sunday

Any Tesco with a cafe will be offering the promotion.

As a thank you gesture, all serving Armed Forces personnel – which consists of around 159,000 regulars and 32,000 reservists – can present their MOD90 identification card at any Tesco café and get a free full cooked breakfast, vegan cooked breakfast, sausage bap or a bacon bap on Sunday, June 26.

All 295 Tesco cafés across England, Scotland and Wales will be offering the gesture of goodwill.

Ashwin Prasad, chief product officer at Tesco and director sponsor of the Armed Forces Network said: "We’re proud to be able to support National Armed Forces Day which will celebrate the tremendous contribution that the armed forces make to our country. It’s an exciting opportunity for store colleagues across the country, to celebrate. Everyone loves a free breakfast and we thought it was a gesture that showed how much we value members of the Armed Forces."

Rhys Little, chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: "We've got a long history of getting behind those who have been in the forces. We've received the Gold award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now (in 2016 and 2020), and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014. We also do our best to give anyone leaving the army, navy, or RAF a chance to forge a new career."

To make sure everyone eligible for the promotion can make the most of it, here are all of the Tesco sites in Shropshirea and Mid Wales that have a café inside:

Tesco Extra, Cattle Market, Shrewsbury - 10am - 4pm

Tesco Extra, Wrekin Retail Park, Telford - 10am - 4pm

Tesco Superstore, Pool Road, Newtown - 10am - 4pm

Tesco Superstore, Ponterwyl, Mold - 10am - 3pm

Terms and conditions:

* Cafés will offer serving members of the armed forces a free cooked breakfast, or free vegan cooked breakfast, or free bacon bap, or free sausage bap on presentation of an armed forces card on Sunday, June 26. One free item per cardholder.

This offer is only available for serving members of the armed forces presenting their MOD90 card in Tesco cafés on Sunday, June 26.