Restaurant and residential property sold in Shrewsbury

By James Pugh

A Grade II listed restaurant and residential property in Shrewsbury town centre has been sold as a commercial investment.

The property at 8-8A Milk Street has been sold by Towler Shaw Roberts to a retained client.

TSR will continue to manage the property, which occupies a prominent roadside location, on their behalf.

Arranged over three floors and extending in total to 2,706 sq ft, the restaurant is currently let to CSONS, a popular cafe-restaurant, on a 10-year lease.

In addition, the property includes Mouse Cottage, which provides self-contained living accommodation.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property represents an attractive commercial investment opportunity and, as expected, it generated a high level of interest.

“There is a strong demand for well located income-producing town centre properties.

“We are delighted to have been retained by the new owner to manage the property on their behalf.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

