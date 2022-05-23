Pies scoop awards for county butchers

Lisa Wall shows off the award winning pies alongside her colleagues Mal Holland, Bradley Richards, Wendy Richards.

Lisa Wall, the niece of the previous owner, Keith Alderson, who still farms beef cattle, has taken over as kitchen supervisor at Alderson Butchers in Sydney Cottage Drive in the town.

She was recently responsible for entering produce in the British Pie Awards which gained a silver award for the Shropshire Blue and Steak Pie and a bronze for the lamb, leek and apricot pie, which are on sale at the butchers.

Julia Spencer, 36, and husband, Charlie, 31, who took over as owners of the business in 2018 from Keith, said: "We are delighted by the awards for our pies.

"The opening of the sandwich bar was very much down to supplying demand.

"We listen to our customers and are aware of what they would like to see.

"We cure our own bacon and make our own sausages and are providing hot breakfast baps and sandwiches and meals for lunch.

"Charlie has worked at the butchers since he was 17-years-old.

"When the Covid-19 pandemic came we had to adapt our business to suit demand.

"We produced pies and ready meals which we delivered to people in Bridgnorth.

"We expanded into the next door property to meet the demand.

"Lisa was a kitchen assistant but has been promoted to kitchen supervisor and was responsible for entering the pies in the competition which we are delighted gained the awards.

"She is in charge of the sandwich bar from which we sell hot pork baps and breakfast baps.