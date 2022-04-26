Notification Settings

Telford manufacturer Howmet creating 40 jobs

By James Pugh

A manufacturer is looking to create about 40 new jobs as it enjoys a period of substantial growth.

Howmet Fastening Systems (HFS) Industrial Division currently employs 175 people at its Stafford Park site in Telford, which will increase to about 210 employees by the end of the year.

The manufacturer of industry leading Huck lockbolts and blind fasteners has committed to several large investments which will see the company able to produce a larger range of Huck products than has ever been possible at this location.

The company is part of Howmet Aerospace which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, USA, and employs over 19,900 people around the world. Howmet Aerospace produces various manufactured and engineered parts for a range of large-scale, safety critical applications and is recognised as one of the best employers for inclusion and diversity.

The Stafford Park location has been occupied by the fastener manufacturer since 1985. In 2017, the company expanded into the neighbouring unit to increase available manufacturing and office space to 100,000 sq ft.

HFS Industrial Division has achieved growth in not only its traditional markets such as truck, trailer, rail, specialised machinery, but also in emerging markets such as green energy, automated warehousing and electric vehicles.

Since 2015 there have been significant investments in the Telford site with over £9 million worth of manufacturing equipment. The company is preparing to invest a further £3.8 million into further expanding manufacturing capabilities in early 2023.

Lucy Moloney, HR manager at HFS, Telford, said: “This is an exciting time for Howmet. The demand for our product is growing which means that we are able to create new job opportunities across the business, and create an additional shift within our manufacturing and operational areas with ongoing plans for future investment.”

To view the range of positions available, and to apply, visit the company’s recruitment page.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

