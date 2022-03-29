Co-working space is coming to Bishop's Castle

Enterprise House in Bishop's Castle. Photo: Google StreetView.

Co-working offers an alternative to working from home and the one opening in south Shropshire provides desks and monitors with full high-speed internet access.

Individuals or businesses will be able to hire desks and monitors with full high-speed internet access at Enterprise South West Shropshire. It is being offered for half or full days on a pay-as-you-go basis. They say it is "low cost."

Users will have access to printing facilities, on-site business and IT services and free tea and coffee.

There are also small and large meeting rooms, with video conferencing facilities and breakout spaces also available for hire.

A spokesperson for Enterprise South West Shropshire said: "Home working has increased in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Co-working offers the flexibility and freedom of an office space without the hefty prices or lengthy contracts, while having the benefit of a friendly working environment.

"The co-working facility at Enterprise House has been funded by Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery Programme, set up to meet local economic need following the Covid-19 pandemic and deliver Shropshire-wide business outcomes."

People have been invited to attend the launch event for find out about co-working and its benefits.