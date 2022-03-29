Notification Settings

Co-working space is coming to Bishop's Castle

By David Tooley

People fed up with working at home will be able to use office space in Bishop's Castle from Monday (April 4).

Enterprise House in Bishop's Castle. Photo: Google StreetView.
Co-working offers an alternative to working from home and the one opening in south Shropshire provides desks and monitors with full high-speed internet access.

Individuals or businesses will be able to hire desks and monitors with full high-speed internet access at Enterprise South West Shropshire. It is being offered for half or full days on a pay-as-you-go basis. They say it is "low cost."

Users will have access to printing facilities, on-site business and IT services and free tea and coffee.

There are also small and large meeting rooms, with video conferencing facilities and breakout spaces also available for hire.

A spokesperson for Enterprise South West Shropshire said: "Home working has increased in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Co-working offers the flexibility and freedom of an office space without the hefty prices or lengthy contracts, while having the benefit of a friendly working environment.

"The co-working facility at Enterprise House has been funded by Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery Programme, set up to meet local economic need following the Covid-19 pandemic and deliver Shropshire-wide business outcomes."

People have been invited to attend the launch event for find out about co-working and its benefits.

There will be drinks, cake and starter deals for anyone who signs up on the day from 4.00pm on Monday, April 4.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

