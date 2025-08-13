Good2Great to host 'The Long Exit' seminar for business owners

The Long Exit is a practical, hands-on seminar for any business owner, whether they are considering selling in the near future or within the next decade. The session will focus on strategies to build a more valuable and sellable business that can thrive independently of its owner.

Attendees will gain invaluable insights into:

How to begin preparing for a business exit, today.

The key attributes that potential buyers look for in a business.

Methods to reduce the business's dependency on the owner, thereby increasing its market value.

A comprehensive roadmap to a confident and controlled exit strategy.

This seminar is ideal for business owners who are planning to sell, scale back, or transition their business, as well as those who feel their business is too reliant on them or are concerned about its long-term viability.

Dan Paton, Abacus Wealth Services, Johnny Themans, Good2Great, Barry Talbot, Clear Accountancy

The event will feature an expert panel of speakers, including:

Barry Talbot , Director/Owner of Clear Accountancy

Dan Paton , Director at Abacus Wealth Services

Johnny Themans, Managing Director of Good2Great,

"We are thrilled to bring this incredible panel of experts together to provide business owners with the tools they need to exit their business on their terms" said Johnny Themans. "This seminar is an unmissable opportunity for anyone who wants to maximise the value of their hard work and ensure a successful exit."

Registration for The Long Exit is now open.

To book your place, please visit good-2-great.co.uk/events-initiatives/the-long-exit/