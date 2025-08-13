Llandrindod Wells Freemason lodge is opening its doors to the public for the first time in its history

In an unassuming end of terrace house at the end of Park Terrace, Llandrindod Wells, what was once a hotel is the home of the Ithon Freemason’s Lodge and has been for over one-hundred years.

Freemasonry has long been recognised and sometimes scorned by the uninitiated as a ‘Secret Society’ and whilst it is a Society with an ancient ritual and customs, it is not a ‘Secret Society’, but a Society with secrets, and there is a subtle difference.

Freemasonry was established in England in 1717 and its ceremonies and ritual are based on the building of King Solomon’s Temple in biblical times by the ancient Guild of Stonemason’s.

It has become the largest fraternal organisation across the globe and, in the UK, is surpassed only by the National Lottery in making donations to charitable causes from money raised by its members.

It is not only the preserve of men, as for over one-hundred years, female Lodges have existed both in the UK and overseas.

Membership is open to people from all backgrounds and its aim is to build strong character, support its members and help build a better society.

Many famous people from across the world have been members of the Brotherhood, many British Monarchs, amongst them, King George VI and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Winston Churchill, Kipling and even the magician Tommy Cooper have been amongst its members as well as many well-known sporting icons, entertainers and scientists.

In the USA Henry Ford, the astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the world champion boxer George Foreman and several American Presidents were or still are all members of the Brotherhood.

The Ithon Lodge of Freemason’s have been in Llandrindod Wells since its formal consecration at the Albert Hall on September 25, 1908 by Lord Langattock, the former Provincial Grand Master of the Province of South Wales, where there are now over 160 Lodges; the current Grand Master is HRH The Duke of Kent.

Now for the first time in its history, Ithon Lodge are throwing open its doors on August Bank Holiday Monday from 2pm until 6pm, to explain its purpose and its role.

There will be a number of Brethren available to explain, without giving too much away, its ritual and how a typical Lodge night progresses, which culminates in the dining room with the Festive Board.

The minimum age requirement for joining is 18 but there is no upper age limit and the latest member of Ithon Lodge who recently joined was 85, fulfilling a life-long ambition to become a member of the Masonic Brotherhood.

The Lodge is delighted that Llandrindod Wells Mayor, Stephen Deeks D’Silva has agreed to formally open the event.

Ithon Lodge has over 40 members and as well as the formal meetings held throughout the year, several social events are also held where wife’s and partners are also able to attend.

So why not go along and find out what Freemasonry is all about on August Bank Holiday Monday from 2pm until 6 pm.

Find them in Park Terrace, where there is a large car park at the rear of the building where you will all be made very welcome and you never know, you may wish to become a joining member!