Lloyds Banking Group to close 60 branches including Shrewsbury bank

24 Lloyds Bank, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax sites across the UK will shut

The banking giant said its Lloyd Banks branch in Mount Pleasant, Shrewsbury, will close on August 11.

In total, it confirmed 24 Lloyds Bank, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax sites across the UK will shut.

Trade union Unite has said the move could result in 124 job losses, although the company has not said how many workers will be affected.

Lloyds stressed it aims to offer a new role to all staff affected.

The company said the move was driven by a surge in online banking demand over recent years, while branch footfall has dwindled.

Vim Maru, group retail director at Lloyds Banking Group, said: "Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.

"Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online."