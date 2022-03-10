Ladder for Shropshire: Shrewsbury joinery business recruiting new apprentice

Duncan Jones, director at Evergreen Design

Evergreen Design, based in Shrewsbury, has a vacancy for a carpentry and joinery apprentice to join its team.

The family business, which has continued to grow over the past 12 years, provides bespoke joinery including furniture, kitchens, shop fitting and site joinery from a modern, well-equipped workshop in the county town.

Duncan Jones, director at Evergreen Design, said: “I trained as an apprentice myself and felt that as well as offering an opportunity to a young person this route would help us as a company develop the skills which we need.

"Never having offered apprenticeships before, another Shrewsbury business owner recommended the Ladder and after seeing an article in the Shropshire Star, I decided to get in touch.

"The Ladder advised me on the processes and put me in touch with an appropriate training provider.

"Our vacancy for a carpentry and joinery apprentice is now live on the Find an Apprenticeship website and we look forward to welcoming our first apprentice very soon."

Anyone interested in the apprenticeship can visit https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-721440.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder, said: “It is great to be able to support companies like Evergreen Design to ensure that these opportunities are made available to young people.