Construction giant Kier creating 130 job in West Midlands

It is initially creating 130 jobs to support the delivery of projects, which include roads, hospitals and the UK’s largest infrastructure project HS2.

Kier, which has offices in Birmingham city centre, also wants to find the next generation of talent into the construction industry.

Projects Kier is currently delivering include Heartlands Hospital’s new £97.1 million ambulatory care and diagnostics centre and capital works, maintenance and repair across Birmingham’s road network.

Positions that the group is looking to fill include project managers, bid managers, quantity surveyors and customer service roles.

Helen Redfern, group HR director at Kier, said: “The construction industry is transforming, and we are now delivering projects faster and greener than ever before. In the West Midlands, we have a strong pipeline of work and at Kier, we are committed to breaking down barriers so that people from all backgrounds, locations and sectors can bring their skills to our industry.