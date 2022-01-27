Ladder for Shropshire: Upholstery business looking for new apprentice

Production manager Sarah Wills with former apprentice and current production assistant Thomas Parry

Vision Leisure Upholstery, based in Church Stretton, is looking to recruit a new apprentice and said there is the prospect of a permanent role for the right candidate once the scheme is completed.

The family-run business was established in 2008 and specialises in re-trimming leisure vehicles, mainly camper vans and motor homes.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the business has grown after seeing a large increase in customers wanting their vehicles re-upholstering. It has put this down to customers having discovered the benefits of travelling within the UK.

Check out the latest apprenticeships

Director Peter Degg said: “We employ a small, highly-skilled and dedicated team, and pride ourselves on the quality of our craftmanship. As the business continues to grow, this gives us the opportunity to take on a local apprentice to join our friendly and fun team.

“We are looking for someone to learn all aspects of automotive seating, including patterns, cutting, stripping and trimming seats. We will provide full training and the prospect of a permanent role for the right candidate once the scheme is completed. We would really encourage anyone interested in becoming our next apprentice to contact us.”

Vision has previously taken on an apprentice. Thomas Parry started as an apprentice aged 16 and came to the company straight from school. Mr Degg said Thomas had become a permanent and valued member of staff, and his role is mainly patterning up seat designs, cutting out materials and assisting with trimming of seats.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “A fantastic opportunity is available in Church Stretton for a young person looking to learn this great trade.

"Vision Leisure Upholstery, in collaboration with In-Comm Training, will train the apprentice to upholster camper vans and motor homes. What a unique and exciting apprenticeship. The employer is happy to talk to anyone that would like to find out more."

Email info@visionleisureupholstery.co.uk or alternatively apply at https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-584728