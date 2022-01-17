Telford Mecca bingo to close after 29 years in town

The Mecca site at Southwater will close from next month

Mecca Bingo, based at Southwater Square in Telford, said that it would shut from Monday, February 7.

It comes after 29 years in the town, with a stream of disappointed responses following the announcement on the club's Facebook post.

Confirming the closure, a statement from the club said: "We are very sad to confirm that the club will be closing from Monday, February 7, and we want to say a huge thank you to every single one of our incredible customers for their loyalty and support – we will miss you very much.

"We are working on plans to make the next three weeks memorable and celebrate the last 29 years we have been here in Telford, for you as well as the team.

"Please bear with us while we all adjust to the news, but feel free to pop in and have a chat, we will keep you updated here on what our plans are for the next three weeks."

Mecca has had a bingo club in Telford for 29 years

The closure will mean there are no Mecca bingo clubs left in the county, while a major Southwater unit will also be in need of a new tenant.