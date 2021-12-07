Waste management provider presented with Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Reconomy CEO Paul Cox receives the award from the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner

The formal presentation took place at firm's head office in Telford on November 29 where the award was presented by the Lord the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner.

Now in its 55th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are regarded as the UK’s highest business accolade and recognise outstanding achievements in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

From the many thousands of applications Reconomy was recognised for demonstrating excellence in the field of innovation. This included the end-to-end digitisation of its waste management services and the development of unique and exclusive supply chain integrations through its digitalXchange.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “I am delighted to have presented Reconomy with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. The award is richly deserved and recognises the outstanding innovation Reconomy have achieved in the management of housebuilding, construction, commercial and industrial waste in the UK.”

Paul Cox, CEO of Reconomy, said: “It was a huge honour to be presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, and to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire to our offices. This award recognises the efforts of our whole team, and everyone at Reconomy should be rightly proud of the part they have played in this fantastic achievement. We look forward to continuing to innovate and realising the associated environmental, social and business value for all our stakeholders.”