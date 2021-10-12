The training is being arranged and funded by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) with the majority of courses open to all businesses in Shrewsbury, whether they are a member of the BID or not.

The next session is being held on October 19, when retail expert Frances Risely will talk about selling skills and customer service, investigating the seven stages of a sale, applying principles to the business and improving conversion rates.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said the training programme had been very useful for businesses who had taken up the opportunity so far.

“We have been really pleased with the feedback on the sessions,” she said. “One of the key aims of the BID is to support business owners, and this is the biggest training programme we have ever undertaken so we want as many businesses as possible to joing the training sessions.

“Some of the sessions are only open to BID members where numbers need to be limited, but wherever we can we are opening them out to everyone.

“We would urge as many businesses as possible to check out the programme and sign up - all of the sessions are free, and contain a wealth of relevant and useful information.

“Feedback from businesses so far has been really positive, so we are delighted that people are finding the training to be so helpful.”