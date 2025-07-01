Supporting local business: Join our free networking event this July

Whether you run a well-established business or are just starting out, this informal event is a great opportunity to:

Meet other local businesses

Share ideas and advice

Build valuable connections

Learn about local support and resources

Free business networking. Picture: Wem Rural Parish Council

Networking is more than just swapping business cards — it’s about building trust, sharing experiences, and discovering new opportunities. This event offers the chance to do just that, with plenty of time to chat, collaborate, and support one another.

Bring your business cards and get ready to share a quick 2-minute introduction about who you are and what you do. You never know who you might meet or what ideas might spark over a cup of tea or coffee.

Wem Rural Parish Council is proud to work alongside Wem Town Council to support local businesses. We believe strong connections lead to stronger outcomes — for individual businesses and for the wider local economy.

Book your free place today: wemevents.co.uk/event/evening-business-networking/

Let’s make Wem and the surrounding rural area a thriving place to do business — together.