Supporting local business: Join our free networking event this July
Wem Rural Parish Council and Wem Town Council are pleased to invite local business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs to a free evening of business networking on Monday, 7 July from 6pm–8pm, at a relaxed and welcoming venue.
Whether you run a well-established business or are just starting out, this informal event is a great opportunity to:
Meet other local businesses
Share ideas and advice
Build valuable connections
Learn about local support and resources
Networking is more than just swapping business cards — it’s about building trust, sharing experiences, and discovering new opportunities. This event offers the chance to do just that, with plenty of time to chat, collaborate, and support one another.
Bring your business cards and get ready to share a quick 2-minute introduction about who you are and what you do. You never know who you might meet or what ideas might spark over a cup of tea or coffee.
Wem Rural Parish Council is proud to work alongside Wem Town Council to support local businesses. We believe strong connections lead to stronger outcomes — for individual businesses and for the wider local economy.
Book your free place today: wemevents.co.uk/event/evening-business-networking/
Let’s make Wem and the surrounding rural area a thriving place to do business — together.