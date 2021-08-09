Bridgnorth firm's open event to mark 60th anniversary of iconic Jaguar E-Type is cancelled

Jaguar E-Type 1VHP, Chassis Number 4 and Chassis Number 60 travelling through Bridgnorth earlier this year

Classic Motor Cars (CMC), which is one of the leading Jaguar restorers, was due to hold its E-Type 60th open day on August 28.

The company had been looking forward to showcasing some special E-Types, but bosses say due to Covid cases being high in the community and uncertainty about the next few months, the event has been called off.

The firm, which has become world-renowned for preserving the legacy of British motoring, will however be releasing some limited-edition merchandise over the new few weeks to mark the anniversary year.

Nigel Woodward, managing director of the company, said: “We have unfortunately had to make the difficult decision of cancelling this event.

"This is not a decision that we have made lightly, as one of the leading Jaguar restorers, we were very much looking forward to inviting classic car enthusiasts along to our workshop for what would have been a spectacular day showcasing some very special E-Types, some of which we had the great pleasure in restoring and maintaining at CMC.

“However with Covid cases still high along with a level of uncertainty about what the next few months will bring we have had to evaluate the risk to our visitors and that of the business and feel that at this time having an event is not what is in the best interests of our staff and all of our guests that would be here on the day.

“We will be releasing some limited-edition merchandise over the new few weeks to mark this very special year for the E-Type, that we have had commissioned which we hope will be special mementos for the anniversary.

“We hope to be able to invite guests along to CMC in the near future and will let you know about future events.”

Earlier this year, two of the most famous Jaguar E-Types in the world took part in a special birthday run through Bridgnorth to commemorate their first public appearance 60 years ago.

Chassis Number Four, the first E-Type ever sold, belonging to Lofty England, and 1VHP, the first right-hand drive fixed head E-Type, were two of a number of vintage vehicles that CMC took to the road in March.

Marking the opening of the 31st Geneva Motor Show on March 17, 1961, when the car was first unveiled to the public, the in-house event saw the cars travel from CMC's base at Stanmore Business Park to the idyllic Davenport House.

In order to launch the car in 1961, Jaguar test driver Norman Dewis drove it from Coventry to Geneva overnight and was met by Enzo Ferrari, who told him it was the "most beautiful car" he had ever seen.

Norman, who lived in Church Stretton, died aged 98 in 2019.

On the opening day of the Geneva Motor Show in 1961, Jaguar received a flood of orders and it is believed that the first sale was to Jacques Charrier, husband of Brigitte Bardot.

The French film star then drove from Rome to test the 150 mph car.

There was no advertised price for the car but press reports suggested that it was selling for about £2,860.