Relocation to drive car sales for Shrewsbury firm

Chris Lincoln from LHK, Toby Shaw from TSR and Liz Lowe from Morris Property at Centurion Park

Car enthusiast and co-founder Chris Lincoln plans to grow LHK Performance and Prestige Cars at the new 1,840 sq ft unit at Morris Property’s Centurion Park.

Chris said: “All our stock is premium and we require clean, modern space to showcase it to customers. Centurion Park offered the perfect mix of great access, space to grow and neighbours that complement what we do. My brother has a business on site, so we will continue to use Paul’s Autocare to prepare our cars.”

The unit is one of 24 built as part of a £3.5 million redevelopment scheme. Over the past twelve months, almost 85 per cent of the new space has been let at Centurion Park.

Letting agent Toby Shaw, at Towler Shaw Roberts said: “2020 was a challenging year but these units have remained popular as affordable trade counters, workshops and storage units with flexible leases.”