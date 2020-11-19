Two more businesses offers apprenticeship opportunities through Ladder for Shropshire

Kerry O’Brien from Juniper Training with Simon Cartwright from CEL Group CE Projects fitters

The warehouse opportunity at Telford-based engineering and sub contract manufacturing company, CEL Group, is being offered in conjunction with Juniper Training.

Meanwhile, Market Drayton-based CE Projects Ltd, a specialist in the installation and maintenance of effluent treatment and diary vending equipment, is offering an Engineering Operative apprenticeship in conjunction with SBC Training.

Simon Cartwright, the sales director at CEL Group, said: “The apprenticeship scheme is a great opportunity. It provides a valuable insight into industry, enabling apprentices to earn whilst they learn."

Simon is an advocate for developing CEL Group’s workforce and sees the importance of providing opportunities for young people, especially during these difficult times.

“Having an apprentice for us is like starting a blank canvas. Having no former work experience in this area actually means we can shape their skill set that mirrors our business. It is important in this environment that employees can adapt quickly and become key members of CEL Group,” he added.

The apprenticeship standard being delivered to the apprentice by Juniper Training is the Supply Chain Warehouse Operative at a Level 2.

Kerry O’Brien, from Juniper Training, added: “The Ladder for Shropshire is an asset to the local community in promoting apprenticeships throughout the borough. We urge more local business to get in touch if you are looking to expand or upskill your existing workforce through an apprenticeship."

CE Projects Ltd is a family-run business covering the UK and Ireland. The key sectors it supplies are dairy farmers, pig farmers, biodigesters, food waste plants, effluent treatment plants, and food processors.

Set up in June 2004 by managing director Simon Johnston, the company continues to grow and as Simon takes a back seat and moves into semi-retirement, daughter Elaine Johnston-King has taken over the ropes.

Elaine said: "I came from a very different background and had to learn the hard way, but I strongly believe if you have the determination and passion for something then you will make it work.

"That’s why when we heard about the Ladder for Shropshire apprentice scheme we thought it would be lovely to bring someone into our team to learn the ropes with us and maybe teach us a thing or two.

"In such an uncertain world at the moment, we want to encourage a young, local person to grow with us.

"We have some excellent, experienced fitters with good work ethics and it would be a great opportunity for someone to be guided by these members of staff."