Shropshire building company hands over £3.8m development of affordable houses in Smethwick

Citizen’s director of signature new homes, Michael Park, Citizen development project manager, Natalie Littlehales, Paul Bennett, TC Homes site manager, head of construction at Citizen, Derek Green and Mike Haden, TC Homes contracts manager

Housing group Citizen worked with TC Homes, based in Shrewsbury, on development of 22 homes – 11 shared ownership and 11 affordable rent which were handed over last month.

Work on the development at Little Moor Hill started 15 months ago and the project was delivered in the agreed time.

The homes are a mix of two and three bedroom properties and last year pupils from the Devonshire Junior Academy chose the road name for the development.

They named it Symphony Drive after Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Citizen's director of signature new homes Michael Park said: "It's fantastic to see the homes at Little Moor Hill completed and ready for customers to move into.

"The homes have been finished to a high standard and have been built in a well-connected area that is close to transport links and Birmingham city centre. I'm sure the shared owners will love living at this new development."

Paul Bennett, site manager for TC Homes, said: "It's been brilliant working with Citizen on this site and we are pleased the site has been completed, despite the difficulties thrown our way by the current pandemic.

"We hope that customers who are moving into the homes at the site will enjoy living here and love their new homes."

TC Homes is also half way through a £1.9 million project for Wrekin Housing Group at Kempthorne Avenue, Bushbury, West Midlands. The development of 16 houses and four apartments is set for completion in March 2021.

Last month, work began on a £5.6 million development of 44 houses, including purpose-built disabled access homes in Tillington Road, Hereford for Connexus. Work should be completed by March 2022.

The company is also on the verge of also signing contracts for three further developments with local housing associations in Shropshire worth in the region of £6.6 million.

Scott Drummond, technical and planning development manager at TC Homes, said: “We will be employing the services of around at least 10 local building trades on these projects. We always work with local, trusted suppliers and tradespeople, helping to provide jobs and a boost to the local economy where we are working.

“The timber frames for all our current and these future developments are supplied and fitted by Timber Kit Solutions Ltd based in Telford for example.