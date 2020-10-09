Telford welcomes new Starbucks drive-thru today

Starbucks coffee

To celebrate the opening, there was a ribbon cutting hosted by the mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Jhawar, at 11am. Complimentary Starbucks gift bags were given to the first 100 customers to enter the store and coffee tasting sessions are scheduled every hour until 4pm.

The store, which will be operated by Starbucks licensee Queensway Coffee Houses, will support BEAM as its local charity partner. BEAM provides children, young people aged under 25, their parents, and professionals with advice, signposting, and support for any concerns relating to mental and emotional wellbeing.