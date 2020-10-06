Onecom honoured for growth in a double success at national industry awards

The company, with offices in Telford, also picked up the Growth Award in recognition of its ongoing expansion through organic means and strategic acquisitions.

The Best Mobile and Solution Provider Award recognises the achievements of unified communications dealers, mobile dealers and managed services providers in giving businesses a competitive edge.

Presenting it to Onecom, judges praised the company's versatility and ability to give businesses a competitive edge using products and solutions from a range of suppliers.

They said: "Onecom's supplier-agnostic approach reinforces its independent values and allows it to constantly assess the market and evaluate various offerings. All of this ensures it can craft a market-leading value proposition to its customers.

"Onecom was able to demonstrate a 15 per cent increase in pre-tax profitability and a focus on the best products and services to customers."

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge said: "Onecom's mission is to be the best at what we do, providing technology and solutions that go above and beyond the norm to give businesses we work with the advantage in an increasingly competitive world.

"These awards are recognition that we are meeting that challenge, and underline how our customers benefit from our scale and the expertise of our teams as we continue to grow."

Celebrating its 18th year in 2020, the Mobile Industry Awards is one of the most highly regarded events in the UK mobile calendar. Category award wins are coveted by top international companies and UK firms alike, celebrating excellence and innovation in products and services across the UK mobile industry. The 2020 awards welcomed 127 entries from 60 different companies, which were subject to scrutiny and deliberation from 30 judges before being celebrated in the awards' first ever virtual Winners Week.