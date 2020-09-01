Firms face spot checks to make sure they’re Covid-secure

And experts at Henshalls Insurance Brokers have launched a specific coronavirus advice initiative to help companies meet the strict requirements.

Jenny Osborne, for the insurance specialists, said the Health and Safety Executive had already begun spot inspections in cities and towns where there were identified coronavirus outbreaks.

“The HSE checks that businesses are aware of the guidance, and advises where necessary on any improvements that need to be made.

“But of course, as with any form of legislation, the guidelines are constantly changing so it’s difficult for employers to be exactly sure of the status of the very latest advice.

“Our health and safety team has scrutinised the criteria in great detail, to save you wasting precious time and money ploughing through complicated data, and we can now offer a Covid-19 risk assessment service that ensures your business is compliant.

“As one of the only insurance brokers in the UK to have our own in-house health and safety team, we have many decades of experience in the sector, and regularly carry out assessments in workplaces in order to develop a targeted and focused strategy.

“And now, as well as the usual criteria which includes assessing work equipment, hazardous substances, fire, manual handling and safety issues, we have introduced Covid assessments too.

“You’ll need to ensure you’ve introduced measures to enable your staff to maintain social distancing, and that you have procedures in place to monitor and supervise them at all times.

“Cleaning regimes will need to be stepped up, particularly at busy times of the working day, and your staff will need access to facilities to frequently wash and sanitise their hands.

“You may need to change rotas to reduce the number of staff on site at any one time, or decide that some staff will continue to work from home. Or maybe you’ll need to introduce a one-way system for employees to navigate their way around the workplace?

“Our experts can help you look at your working procedures with fresh eyes, and advise on the best way forward to ensure you keep your staff and customers as safe as possible.

“Failing to meet the Covid requirements could lead to the Health and Safety Executive taking action and you may even face prosecution, so it’s vital that you’re well-prepared before you re-open the doors to bring staff back.”