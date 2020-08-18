Jupiter Group secures partnership with traceability provider DiMuto

Through its network of farms, agronomy specialists and pack house facilities spanning the globe, Newport-based Jupiter Group grows and supplies new and traditional varieties of grapes and citrus alongside melons, pineapples, limes, avocados and kiwi, offering a complete root to retail solution.

Ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in the UK for international sales for three years consecutively, the Jupiter Group’s new partnership with DiMuto will enable each piece of fruit to have an independent digital identity. The end customer can simply scan a QR code to garner the products key supply chain data using their mobile phone.

Jupiter Group’s partnership with DiMuto will see full supply chain visibility as every single carton and individual piece of fruit will be tagged and tracked using blockchain technology. The DiMuto platform will track and trace an estimated 10 million cartons of fresh produce and approximately 500 million pieces of fruit from Jupiter’s global farms spanning Europe, South America, Africa, South Africa and India.

Jupiter Group CEO and joint MD, Mark Tweddle, said: “We are pleased to be working with DiMuto to take our traceability story further. With the DiMuto Platform, Jupiter Group will be able to champion true supply chain transparency and share each step of the produce journey with end consumers, right from seed and sapling to the shelf.”

Gary Loh, founder and CEO of DiMuto, said: “We are honoured to work with leading global fresh produce company Jupiter Group. By tracking fresh produce down to the carton and fruit level, DiMuto trade traceability solutions will help innovative leaders like Jupiter to not only increase visibility and efficiency of their supply chain but also communicate the product’s verified traceability story to end consumers with ease.”