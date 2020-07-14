Bridgnorth Print invests in new print production facility

Bridgnorth Print has invested the money in a new print production facility which is now up and running.

The firm said the new machine has boosted its print production capacity and with its new foiling and laminating machine it means that it can produce even more products direct from its facility in Bridgnorth.

Richard Stilwell, managing director of the firm, said: "We realise that there is a lot of uncertainty with the Covid-19 pandemic likely to be with us for some time but we are putting down a clear statement that we can and will continue to support other local businesses as they try and recover from these very strange times.

"We have every faith in local businesses and hope that they have faith in us by supporting our new facilities. Let us all recover and grow from this ghastly pandemic together."

Coupled with this new investment, Bridgnorth Print have also bucked the current trend and recruited two new members of staff.