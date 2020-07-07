Work travel set to change after lockdown

It comes as more employees are predicted to use their own cars to get to work after the lockdown in a bid to avoid public transport.

But Dave Williams from insurance experts from Henshalls in Newport and Shrewsbury said government advice was that employees who were unable to work from home should return to work, but avoid using public transport where possible.

“This will mean more and more employees will choose to drive to work in their own cars in order to avoid any risk of infection, but anyone who had previously not used their vehicle to go to and from their job will need to swap their cover.

“Drivers will need a social, domestic, pleasure and commuting policy as some traditional motor cover does not include driving to work.

“But all policies are different, so it’s vital that before you change any travel plans, you check the small print of your documents or you could risk your insurer refusing to pay out if you have an accident on a work journey.”

Mr Williams said research had shown that 61 per cent of UK drivers expected to commute by car when they returned to work.

“This figure compares to 34 per cent who were driving to work before the pandemic, according to a poll of over 2,000 UK adults.

“That’s an extra 10.5 million cars being used for the daily commute based on there being 38.9 million licence holders across the country.”

Advertising

The survey had shown the proportion of people who planned to start driving to work after the pandemic varied across the country but it was particularly high in the West Midlands.

“This means there will be more cars on the road with the increased risk that brings of more collisions, particularly during peak times in the morning and on the way home, so insurance is even more important than ever,” said Mr Williams.

“Motorists need to make sure their cover is appropriate for their changed needs as we all get used to the new ‘normal’, and of course other travel options might be possible including cycling or walking.

“This is the perfect opportunity for us all to review our way of life particularly when it comes to flexible working, so motorists should consider all their options.”