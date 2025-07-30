Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said high streets in Powys have suffered since people have been charged £2.50 for one hour of parking.

Although Powys County Council’s long-awaited car park review has now been finalised and the one hour charge will return to £1.50 from August 1, Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva believes more can be done.

He recently met with Brecon and Radnor Senedd Member James Evans and he said James is calling for half an hour of free parking.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said he had also recently spoken to Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond and he feels the £2.50 charge has had a massive effect on Powys’ shopping centres.

“I am suggesting that this council puts forward the idea to Powys County Council of half an hour of paring in a car park for 10p or 20p – a nominal fee.

“This would just mean if people just want to pop to the post office or to the chemist, they could do so either free of charge or for a small fee.

“I think half an hour of free parking or for 10p would encourage shoppers to stop in our high streets.

“I am sure Powys County Council could alter the ticket machines to accommodate it.”

Councillor Steve Sims said when he lived in London there was a free parking scheme for those just wanting to park for half an hour or so and it worked very successfully.

“I think it is a great idea because you could stop as you are driving through town to pick up a couple of bits and pieces and with parking apps now they are so much better and allow you to add an hour to your parking etc if you are running out of time.”

Councillor Paul Smith added: “I support it completely. We are a rural community and people do use their cars to get to the shops. I wonder if it would be just for the car parks adjacent to the shopping centres, the car park behind Bradleys and by the fish shop would be good.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said he would contact our mayors and see if they would also support the call.

Members unanimously agreed that the clerk and mayor should contact other town council mayors and ask them to support free parking for half an hour or a nominal fee to encourage shoppers back to the town centres.