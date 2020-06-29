Work to build huge industrial unit on track despite lockdown delay

Trebor Developments appointed Morris Property as the main contractor to build the speculative industrial unit on land, in Hortonwood West.

The site, also known as 'ORE 70', was acquired through the Telford Land Deal, a joint collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches LEP.

The huge industrial unit will be 70,540 sq ft in size.

Building work started in January and Trebor Developments and its funding partner, Hillwood, said good progress is being made with at the site which will be ready for occupation in August.

Bob Tattrie, spokesman for Trebor Developments, said: “We are very pleased with the progress at ORE 70 and as the photograph illustrates, the building is looking excellent.

"We are confident, given the levels of inquiries we have received to date, that it will not be too long before the building is under offer.”

He added that tenant inquiries were being received.

The company said the development only saw a short delay as a result of the Covid-19 impact and congratulated Morris Property for achieving good progress.

The building will provide top grade accommodation for logistics, distribution or manufacturing uses and has seen strong levels of inquiries in recent weeks from a range of potential tenants.

It is available for lease or sale and is among the largest speculative industrial units to have been constructed in the Telford area over the last 10 years.

Last year Trebor worked with Rapida and Kay Properties to develop an industrial building on a brownfield site in Cannock.