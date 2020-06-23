Advertising
Over 80 per cent of all Marston's pubs to reopen, says boss
Marston’s pubs chief Ralph Findlay said he expects it will reopen 80 to 85 per cent of its 1,400 premises from July 4 after being given the go-ahead to open sites with “one metre-plus” distancing in place.
The boss of the Wolverhampton-based brewer said: “I welcome the news. If two-metre distancing had stayed in place we would have only been able to reopen about 25 per cent of our pubs.
“This is a positive step, but I think there is also now a case for some kind of stimulus to help consumer spending.
“Personally I feel a VAT cut, which has been touted, would work.”
He also said he was “concerned” by speculation that pub customers might have to register their names at the bar.
However, the Prime Minister said more detail about measures for pubs, restaurants and other sites was yet to be clarified.
“Our pubs will meet the latest guidelines and we will ensure table-spacing, masks for staff, and other precautions,” Mr Findlay added.
Wetherspoons’ chairman Tim Martin welcomed the reopening move.
He said: “We are extremely pleased that pubs are reopening on July 4 after a long hiatus.
“We are going to discuss the precise Government proposals with our pub managers and staff before we comment further on the details.”
Greene King chief Nick Mackenzie added: “It is great that we finally have the news we’ve all been waiting for, a confirmed opening date for pubs and a change to social distancing from two metres to one.
“It is a welcome relief for pub operators, our team members who want to get back to work and of course our customers who have been missing their local pub.”
Meanwhile, Rob Pitcher, chief executive at Revolution Bars, told PA that it will reopen ten per cent of sites on July 4 but he does not expect these to be profitable with current restrictions in place.
He said: “We don’t think it will really be profitable for us, but it is important for us to test our procedures and safety protocols, and gauge demand more as well.
“We’ve had very high levels of bookings so we are confident things are pulling in the right direction.”
Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, a trade association representing the inbound tourism industry, said: “Today’s announcement that pubs, restaurants, hotels and attractions can officially open will come as a huge relief to businesses across the tourism and hospitality industry, who have earned very little revenue since the beginning of March.
“Reducing social distancing from two metres to one will also ensure that many more businesses will be able to viably reopen at the start of next month.”
“We’re pleased that the Government has also listened to industry and is on the verge of agreeing air corridors with a number of countries - a step that signals that the UK’s tourism inbound industry is keen to welcome international tourists again.
“Although these measures are very much to be welcomed, Government needs to recognise that whilst some businesses will hopefully be able to recoup a small proportion of their losses over the much shorter summer season, many businesses, especially those that rely wholly or mostly on inbound tourism, will have gone through the equivalent of three winters and will need further financial support if they are to survive and continue to drive jobs and growth across the UK.”
However, James Calder, chief executive of the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), said that breweries have been “badly let down by the Government” over the time it has taken for guidance to be announced.
He tweeted that “we were promised three weeks notice and not had it” and stressed that there is “still a heck of a lot of beer to destroy” amid uncertainty over demand for beer.
Hotel chains also welcomed the news. Stephen Cassidy, Hilton’s managing director for UK and Ireland, said: “We are looking forward to opening our hotels as soon as possible and welcoming back guests.
“We know that expectations will be different, with cleanliness and hygiene more important than ever.”
Shares in pub groups, cinema chains and other hospitality firms jumped on Tuesday as investors welcomed the reopening plans.
