WATCH: Teams and businesses thanked for lighting up Wrekin for NHS

At about 8pm last Thursday, when parts of the nation were clapping and cheering, blue lights on the Wrekin were switched on and could be seen for miles around.

They were accompanied by the letters 'NHS' in bright yellow lights.

It was thanks to a number of companies and Telford & Wrekin Council, who organised the Light The Sky display.

Some of the businesses involved often pitch for the same work competitively, but in this instance they worked together as part of the same corporate family.

“This was an opportunity to join forces and we hope that our efforts were visible to many on the night,” said Wrekin Light The Sky spokesman Trevor Wilkins.

“No charge was made by any of us for this and the inevitable costs, for example generator fuel, were kindly paid by a sponsor.

“It was a tough day but there was total support and positive attitude throughout from everyone.

“The team would like to thank everybody who sent supportive messages, photos and good wishes. Please support your local businesses whenever you can.”

A video offering thanks has also been released by the council.

Watch it here:

Thank You Message

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Thursday night was a tremendous effort by everyone involved and I can’t thank the team and the businesses enough for giving their time and resources to make the project happen.

“Nuplace were very happy to provide funding to sponsor the Light The Sky project and cover the costs incurred by the businesses.

“Hopefully lots of residents were able to see the Wrekin lit up blue along with the NHS heart and it will provide a fabulous memory for people during a very difficult time.

“Logistically this was a massive challenge but that just makes it all the greater an achievement. Thank you.”

Council leader Shaun Davies also thanked everyone who contributed, adding: "Their efforts really do demonstrate the very best of our fantastic borough.”

The team involved included James Steventon, Chris Phillips, Colin Willacy, Trevor Wilkins, Ed Tuffin, Sam Mundy, Sharon Wilkins, Chris Wootton, Oliver Ward, Jamie Williams and Karl Ashley.

The businesses who supported the project were Illuminate FX, Wildes Plant Hire, ESL Hire Ltd, JW Electrical, Stage and Studio Services Ltd, Storm Machine Entertainment and Wilkins Management.