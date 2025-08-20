Hospital worker with 40 years service wins prestigious award

Angela Parkinson, Senior Financial Accountant, won the Outstanding Contribution category at this year’s Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) West Midlands Awards.

She began working at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) in 1984, where she worked in general administration roles before moving into the Finance Department in 1989.

With the support of the trust, Angela was able to complete her professional qualification as an accountant whilst working part-time and bringing up a family.

Andrew Morgan - Chair, Angela Parkinson - Senior Accountant, and Jo Williams - Chief Executive.

Angela said: “It is very nice to receive an award in recognition of my long and dedicated service to the trust, especially as I head into my final years of service.

“My role can be challenging, but it’s also very satisfying to be a part of a team which is making improvements across the trust, from which our staff and patients benefit.

“I’m really pleased that our finance team has been recognised for its achievements over the last few years.”

SaTH’s Finance Department also won the award for Finance Team of the Year, having won the HFMA National Award for Finance Department of the Year last year.

Catrin Price, Trainee Financial Accountant, was also highly commended in the Finance Excellence category.

Adam Winstanley, Acting Director of Finance at SaTH, said: “It’s great that Angela has been recognised with a regional award for her hard work and many years of dedicated service - it is a huge achievement and thoroughly deserved.

“I’m really proud of our finance colleagues who are working really hard, often behind the scenes, to support teams and add value for our patients.”