Call to complete Shrewsbury roadworks during coronavirus lockdown

Work began on key Shrewsbury town centre roads including Mardol and Claremont Street back in February, as part of the second phase of the multi-million pound Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP).

The scheme, which will take a year to complete, will see roads resurfaced, pavements replaced and new pedestrian crossing points created along with upgrades to street furniture and road signage.

But the onset of work was blasted by business leaders, with Shrewsbury Business Improvement District saying it could not support the project.

The coronavirus crisis saw a halt to the work, sparking anger among shop and cafe owners who said the disruption it had been causing would be even more damaging post-lockdown with businesses struggling to get back on their feet.

Councillor Gwen Burgess, who represents Meole and owns Darwin’s cafe in Shoplatch, said: “They started doing this work and none of the local businesses were keen or could see any point in it.

More Covid-19 coverage:

“The work was progressing very slowly with a few men working a few hours a day. It was really affecting trade but they didn’t seem to be trying to get it done quickly.

Advertising

“When we got locked down the work stopped. I understand the reason was that they couldn’t work out how to do safe distancing.

“But with the Cadent work on Roushill they were able to figure it out, and they were able to go and fill all the potholes.”

Kerry Mason, who owns Thighs the Limit in Mardol, said: “The roadworks I feel are unnecessary. If anything just repairs could have been carried out and made safe, then the monies applied elsewhere in the town.

“The disruption is risky to small businesses as Mardol looks closed with all the fences.”

Advertising

Minimise

Shropshire Council has announced the work will re-start on Monday, and Councillor Burgess and Ms Mason have urged the council and its contractor, McPhillips Ltd, to step up efforts to see it completed as soon as possible.

“It needs to be done while the shops are shut to minimise disruption,” said Councillor Burgess.

“A lot of small businesses will need all the help they can get when they reopen and this work continuing will make things worse.

“Let’s see them come up with a plan to get it done quickly – or cancel it.”

Ms Mason said the proposed time frame was “totally unreasonable”.

She added: “They need to get on with it night and day and get the job done as quickly as possible.

“It seems that everything stops and every man disappears for breaks or lunch, and they start packing up at 3.30pm every day. With the light nights they could work in rotation teams well into the evening.”

Shropshire Council said work would continue in line with government guidelines for the safety of workers.

Councillor Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways, said: “Carrying out work now, whilst the town centre is currently quiet, means that any disruption to businesses and visitors once restrictions are eased or lifted will be minimised – which we hope will help encourage people to visit the town when they are once again able to do so.”