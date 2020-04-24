Temporary Covid closure lifted at Hiab installation sites

From Monday, the Ellesmere centre will open along with sites in Dudley, Northallerton, and Cumbernauld, Scotland.

They will been carrying out installation jobs for cranes and demountables on lorries and trucks under revised health and safety protocols.

Ian Mitchell, managing director for Hiab UK and Ireland said that the decision to re-open the four sites after a month had been carefully considered.

“We are really pleased to be starting up installation operations again at our four key sites,” he said.

“This means that we can commence installation activities as normal, under revised health and safety protocols.

“At Hiab we continue to take the situation very seriously and keeping our customers and our staff safe at work still remains our top priority.

“As a result, we have implemented additional health and safety protocols across all our centres which include a pre-booking system for all external visitors, additional cleaning and sanitising of workspaces and equipment, our staff all have PPE and a strict two metre distancing policy is in place at all times.

“Task teams at all Hiab sites ensure we follow government guidelines and uphold the enhanced health and safety protocols to manage infection control.”

There is no change to the service centres which have always remained open as normal and the service vans and field service engineers who continue to work.

Mr Mitchell added: “Thank you to our customers for their patience and understanding while we have had to adapt to the situation and change our usual opening times. Our teams remain flexibile and we’re committed to supporting our customers to keep operations moving.”